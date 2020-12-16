R-pod trailers recalled. Sewer bracket could fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 2,818 model year 2018-2020 r•pod travel trailers. The sewer termination bracket may fail, causing the plumbing to drag on the ground or to detach completely.

If the plumbing were to detach, it can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash. And it could also lead to a big mess!

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new securement bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 19, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119, option 2. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1265.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

