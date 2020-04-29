RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “A colorful, important reminder”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Kasey’s story:

We have an air freshener hanging near the front of the RV that says “DO MORE OF WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY.” The item lost its jasmine scent long ago but I keep it hanging because it’s a colorful, important reminder. Especially when life as we knew it has been turned on its head.

To protect ourselves and each other, my husband, toddler and I no longer participate in many activities that normally make us happy, like visiting relatives, going to a climbing gym, eating at a Vietnamese restaurant or making friends at a playground. But like most people, we’ve adapted and found new ways to inspire happiness.

Keeping our toddler happy

Luckily, we’re riding out the social distancing order at a beautiful RV park in Oregon. The park is right next to a river with a hiking trail just a few feet away from our site. The weather has been great so we take a walk/hike at least twice a day. Our little one loves being outdoors so unless he’s hungry, he’s content to spend all day outside in his swing, walking around the park, or hiking the trail.

Keeping each other happy

My husband loves a good campfire and thankfully our RV park provides a fire pit and sells firewood. We stay stocked on hot dogs and marshmallows for roasting. He also enjoys playing video games and has had a lot more time to play since being confined to our campsite. He misses the climbing gym but gets some exercise while hiking with our toddler on his back. He also just ordered a hacky sack online.

I’m a foodie that rarely cooked prior to COVID-19 so I’ve had to find new ways to satisfy my cravings. I turned to Pinterest to find stir fry and soup recipes, all of which have turned out surprisingly yummy. I’ve discovered Oregon Chai Tea Latte mix at the grocery store – when combined with milk, it tastes just as good as the chai tea lattes I used to get from Starbucks! I also started taking an online course, The Science of Well-Being, and participate in at least one professional development webinar a week to keep my spirits up.

We are looking forward to the day when we can stand within six feet of family and friends again and continue exploring new parks and cities, but until then, we’re appreciating the opportunity to slow down and discover ways to create happiness right at home.

— Kasey Yanna

