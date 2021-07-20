Get ready to head back to Canada for camping starting Aug. 9

Break out that tarnished collection of Loonies and Toonies you have stuck in your RV’s junk drawer. The Canadian border is expected to be open to vaccinated U.S. citizens by August 9.

Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020 in order to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections that Canadian officials said were streaming across the border.

So, you should be able to turn your RV in a northerly direction August 9, on the condition that you received your full series of COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. The vaccines must be one currently approved by the Canadian government include those manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Be ready to provide proof of your vaccinations (if you can remember where you stashed your government-issued vaccination card).

Another Canadian concession is that unvaccinated minors younger than 12 entering Canada with fully vaccinated parents or guardians will not have to quarantine for 14 days and fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival negative COVID-19 molecular test.