Do you view a glass as half full or half empty?

Someone hands you a glass. They fill it up with orange juice halfway. Is it half empty or half full? We don’t know, you tell us!

This is a simple test that psychologists use to determine whether a person is a pessimist (half empty) or optimist (half full). A pessimist will point out that there is orange juice missing from what could be a full glass, but an optimist will turn to them and say, “Hey, at least we have some orange juice!”

So, what’s the glass to you? Half empty or half full? Vote, then leave a comment if you wish. Thanks!