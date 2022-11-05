The reasons why RVing keeps you young

Sixteenth-century Ponce de Leon searched for the Fountain of Youth. If only RVs had been invented back then! Why? Because I believe RVing can help keep you young! Read on to discover my reasoning.

Mental health

Brain stimuli. RV travel will almost certainly stimulate your brain as you see and experience new things. Think: local customs, foods, and points of interest. All of this can contribute to feelings of well-being and satisfaction with life, which are critical for a healthy state of mind. Learning keeps the brain sharp, and whether you’re investigating historical places or conversing around a campfire, your brain is actively engaged.

Challenges. Traveling in an RV can have challenges. No matter what happens, your brain must snap to attention. Planning for a trip, navigating along your route, and troubleshooting problems all require brain power. And challenging your brain is a good thing! Solving problems keep your brain flexible, may help you gain useful skills, and offers the chance to learn—which is a very good thing!

Physical health

Opportunities. RVing opens many possibilities for improving your physical health. While traveling you may not even realize how much physical activity you’re actually doing. Hiking, biking, kayaking, or simply walking in a new or different environment is fun! Because it’s enjoyable, you just may find yourself doing more than usual. Even the physical movement of setting up camp, hooking up the travel trailer, or walking to the campground laundry is helpful exercise. And physical exercise has been proven to prevent disease and slow the aging process.

Less stress. Traveling in your RV can help you find and enjoy the peace and quiet that seems so elusive these days. What’s less stressful than looking out your RV to see a quiet forest or calm lake waters? The reduced stress that often comes with RVing helps to lower blood pressure and gives travelers a real sense of peace. Both are helpful for staving off the negative effects of aging.

Fun and laughter. Traveling in an RV holds so much potential for fun! Enjoyment helps to lower heart rates and promotes emotional engagement. Getting to know new folks, sharing common adventures, and laughing together is good for the body and the soul.

Do you think RVing can keep you young? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

##RVT1077