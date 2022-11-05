RVtravel.com Photo Contest, November 5, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions

You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning.

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite

Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), November 11, 2022.

Photo 29-1

From reader Jordan Delmonte: “This photograph was taken in May 2022 outside of Medora, North Dakota. After spending a week in Montana, I ended up camping in ND and was lucky enough to witness this incredible spring sunset!”

Photo 29-2

From reader Rita Smith: “Quechee, VT, Hot Air Balloon Festival— it has been around for 42 years. Nothing like Albuquerque, NM, but, the scenery is spectacular and the balloons are vibrant, making for quite a memorable time!”

Photo 29-3

From reader Sandra OSteen: “White Oak Creek Campground, Fort Gaines, GA! What an enjoyable way to spend the evening, a chair by the lake, fishing pole in hand, and that remarkable sun on the horizon! Who could ask for more?”

Photo 29-4

From reader Deborah Butler: “We were in the Arctic Valley in Alaska when on the neighboring mountain I looked up and noticed that Mom was watching us watching them. It was really fascinating watching her follow us as we went along.”

Photos 29-5

From reader Diana Russell: “Sunset fishing.”