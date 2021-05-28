Friday, May 28, 2021
Friday, May 28, 2021
RV Recalls

Ford recalls some F-350 and F-450 trucks. RV could detach when being towed

0

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Super Duty F-350 and F-450 trucks equipped with a fifth wheel left-hand mounting bracket that may be cracked. The potential number of units affected is 1,796.

A cracked mounting bracket could result in the fifth wheel detaching from the vehicle while towing, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the mounting bracket, and replace the bracket if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 21, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S23.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

