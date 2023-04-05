Why we recommend RV slide toppers

Pros for slide toppers

They protect slide out wiper gaskets and seals from sun damage. Protect the top of the slide out when twigs, leaves, nuts, seeds, etc., fall on the RV. Protect the slide out from snow and ice. Adds protection from rain, shielding the seams, joints and moldings. Saves time when leaving the campground (don’t have to climb onto the roof to clear slide top of debris). Keeps RV cooler by shading the slide out from sun (think of this like an umbrella, by adding shade). Flies and other insects won’t get inside the RV as easily, because it helps block the upper wiper seal. Eliminates debris from getting into slide top gaskets, binding up the slide when retracted/extended. Extends the life of the slide out roof, seams and moldings. Provides a more “finished look” to the RV and increases its value.



What you need to know about slide out toppers

Let’s take look at what RVers say about slide toppers

As with many things RV-related, there are as many opinions as there are RVers. Here are some cons we’ve heard:

Cons for slide toppers

The shade flaps in the wind and makes a lot of noise inside (depending on weather conditions). A strong wind can pull the awning off—just another unnecessary cost. (Wind damage is covered under insurance for all awnings and toppers.) Snow can stretch the awning fabric and it won’t look or retract as well. (However, it protects the slide out.) A cordless leaf blower or a broom will clear the slider top for much less money and potential hassle. The installation introduces more holes that have the potential to leak. (Not an issue if sealed correctly.) Not all RVs are constructed with the necessary structure to support them. (This is not the case unless there is something in the way or not enough room above slide out roof.)



What do the “professionals” say?

We strongly endorse the functionality, durability, and looks of the slide covers.

Time lapse video of a slide out topper being installed

More from Dustin

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends. Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2093