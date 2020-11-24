By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the biggest frustrations facing some RVers is the inability to do a spur-of-the-moment trip. With so many RVers vying for a finite number of RV park spots, it’s nearly impossible to reserve your spot for tonight. Or is it? A new app is about to roll out that suggests you can find an RV park spot without booking it days or weeks in advance.

Reserve your spot for tonight in real time

Spot2Night promises you can reserve your spot for tonight, now. The app, set to go into beta testing before year’s end, makes it possible to book an RV site in real-time. The app’s creators say their system integrates with existing RV park reservation system software, telling users if a site is available at a campground near where they want to drop the hook later in the day.

Too many RVers are finding the use of paper or internet campground directories have major drawbacks. First, find an RV near where you want to stay. If you’re using paper, you’re stuck calling each potential park for a ‘ye or nay.’ Even when using internet compatible systems, you’re still stuck fishing through a website for each potential park, and drilling down through the filters to see if you can find a site that fits your needs.

Not so with Spot2Night says the app’s creators. The app integrates with park management systems to show sites meeting your needs in real-time without having to transfer to another site. The system is already aligned with several reservation system providers including RMS, Newbook, and Checkfront. It doesn’t complete with the reservation systems, but rather, compliments.

Reservations without “reservations”

Once you decide on a spot and book your reservation, the Spot2Night app no longer shows that spot as “available” so as to not frustrate other users, who think they really have found a spot, only to find out that, whoops, ‘the system hasn’t quite caught up yet’ and the site they’d set their heart on really didn’t exist.

While the system will make for easier ‘quick finds’ for RV sites, like anything else, it comes with a price. To reserve your spot for tonight, you’ll end up spotting another $2 to $5 per reservation made using the app. But for RVers who really have to have a spot in a real campground, the extra bucks are probably worth it. Learn more here [link spot2night.com]

