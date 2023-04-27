ioCamper truck—An amazing, expandable truck camper

You have to see the ioCamper truck in action to believe it because this is unlike any other truck camper you’ve ever seen.

Once at camp, the ioCamper truck, like magic, unfolds, expands, and transforms in under 15 minutes to give it the interior look, space, and functionality of a travel trailer that sleeps 4-5 people. When it’s time to go, it folds up again and appears as an ordinary truck camper.

When closed and driving down the road, the ioCamper measures almost 14 feet long from the front overhang to the back wall. But when expanded, the length increases to more than 19 feet and increases the interior living space by approximately 30 percent.

The ioCamper truck is made from the latest fiberglass-reinforced PE material with high-density insulation materials and can be mounted on any dual-cab pickup truck.

Thanks to special double rubber and silicone seals and properly designed joints, the ioCamper’s structure is completely waterproof and windproof.

This unique RV is available as a fully appointed model that’s ready to use right out the door, or as a shell only for those who want to build out their own RV interiors. Even so, the shell version still includes a double bed, a lockable door, roof ventilation, and windows.

The full model is a stylish RV that in no way resembles most camper trucks. It features:

A kitchen with hot plate, sink, and a small refrigerator/freezer

Dining table

A small bathroom with sink, shower, and toilet.

Double bed

Twin sofas that convert to single beds

Screened windows with blackout shades

Rooftop ventilation

12-volt battery power

LED lighting

USB sockets

Large storage compartments below and above

50L fresh water tank

ioCamper is a small company whose products are distributed by Richter-Manufaktur of Germany.

The company’s website advertises “worldwide distribution.” However, when I communicated with Michael Richter, he admitted they are still looking for dealers in the USA and Canada (so if any RV dealers reading are looking for a new RV line to add to your inventory, check it out).

##RVDT2109