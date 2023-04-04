Monday, April 3, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV ReviewsMotorized RV Review
Motorized RV Review

Tour the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper with washer/dryer!

By Cheri Sicard
0
Host Mammoth Truck Camper with Washer Dryer

The RV Guy is here in the video below to give us a tour of the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper.

As truck campers go, the HOST Mammoth truck camper truly is MAMMOTH. You are going to need a seriously heavy-duty truck to haul this one.

Not that it won’t be worth it. The Mammoth truck camper has features not often (never?) seen in these types of RVs. Not the least of which are an onboard washer and dryer and a fireplace!

So what else sets the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper apart?

  • Not one but two slide outs with slide out toppers
  • Rooftop solar panels
  • Outdoor shower
  • Large exterior slide out storage drawer
  • Easy to access plumbing and electrical systems
  • Optional generator storage
  • Automatic stabilizers
  • Two large propane tanks
  • LED lighting throughout
  • A shockingly roomy interior that has to be seen to be believed
  • Roller shades throughout
  • Jackknife sofa
  • Multi-directional telescopic dining table
  • LARGE farmhouse-style sink
  • LARGE refrigerator and freezer
  • Three-burner stove
  • Microwave/convection oven
  • Two charging stations
  • Dry bathroom with LARGE shower
  • Belair 3400 air conditioner (super efficient)
  • Two hanging clothes closets

I have never seen a truck camper like this one. WOW. You really have to watch the video to see what is possible in this genre!

##RVDT2092

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
Previous article
How to sell your RV for maximum profit
Next article
A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE