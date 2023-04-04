Tour the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper with washer/dryer!

The RV Guy is here in the video below to give us a tour of the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper.

As truck campers go, the HOST Mammoth truck camper truly is MAMMOTH. You are going to need a seriously heavy-duty truck to haul this one.

Not that it won’t be worth it. The Mammoth truck camper has features not often (never?) seen in these types of RVs. Not the least of which are an onboard washer and dryer and a fireplace!

So what else sets the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper apart?

Not one but two slide outs with slide out toppers

Rooftop solar panels

Outdoor shower

Large exterior slide out storage drawer

Easy to access plumbing and electrical systems

Optional generator storage

Automatic stabilizers

Two large propane tanks

LED lighting throughout

A shockingly roomy interior that has to be seen to be believed

Roller shades throughout

Jackknife sofa

Multi-directional telescopic dining table

LARGE farmhouse-style sink

LARGE refrigerator and freezer

Three-burner stove

Microwave/convection oven

Two charging stations

Dry bathroom with LARGE shower

Belair 3400 air conditioner (super efficient)

Two hanging clothes closets

I have never seen a truck camper like this one. WOW. You really have to watch the video to see what is possible in this genre!

