Monday, April 3, 2023

A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

By Dale Wade
Three ice cubes

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs. 

Portable ice makers for RVs

We decided to buy a portable countertop ice maker. I offer you a list of five popular brands for consideration. Note that prices reflect the least expensive found at the time.

The ratings and prices shown here are all based on Amazon prices and ratings. However, you can find most ice makers locally or via internet purchase from major box stores. Dimensions are W x L x H. Most come in a variety of colors. 

Review comments range from “dead on arrival” to “best appliance I ever bought.” I suggest that you check out the reviews before you decide.

We purchased the Frigidaire model—not for price, but for local availability (Lowe’s). After two years of periodic usage, we have encountered no problems. It fills a gallon ziplock bag in about 35 minutes. This is not an endorsement—just saying. 

I suggest that the one you choose will probably fit your needs. So, quit with the ice bags and go with your own personal ice maker. It sure made a difference in our trailer life. 

The best portable ice makers for RVs

IGLOO ICEB26AQ Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine

  • Weight: 21.4 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.6 x 14.7 x 12.4 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/7 minute
  • Cost: $99.00 (currently on sale)
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.2 (3,427 reviews)

COSTWAY Countertop Ice Maker EP22769

  • Weight: 17.5 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.0 x 13 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/9 minute
  • Cost: $129.99
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (3,968 reviews)

FRIGIDAIRE 26 lb. Countertop Ice Maker EFIC117-SS

  • Weight: 26 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.1 x 12.9 inches
  • Capacity: 27 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/7 minutes
  • Cost: $88.00 (currently on sale)
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.5 (1,484 reviews)

VIVOHOME Electric Portable Compact Countertop Automatic Ice Cube Maker

  • Weight: 17 pounds
  • Dimensions: 12.59 x 9.64 x 12.59 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 24 pieces/8 minutes
  • Cost: $134.99 (currently on sale)
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.5 (7,831 reviews)

For those who are in need of major portions, this one may be best:

EUHOMY Ice Maker Machine Countertop IM-F

 

  • Weight: 26 pounds
  • Dimensions: 11.0 x 13.7 x 14.1 inches
  • Capacity: 40 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 24 pieces/13 minutes
  • Cost: $189.99 (currently on sale)
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (4,665 reviews)

Dale Wade
Dale Wadehttps://wadevillage.com
Dale Wade is a Master Naturalist and a Master Gardener. He participates in many citizen science projects pertaining to learning and preserving all things nature.
Tour the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper with washer/dryer!

