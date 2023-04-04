A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs.

We decided to buy a portable countertop ice maker. I offer you a list of five popular brands for consideration. Note that prices reflect the least expensive found at the time.

The ratings and prices shown here are all based on Amazon prices and ratings. However, you can find most ice makers locally or via internet purchase from major box stores. Dimensions are W x L x H. Most come in a variety of colors.

Review comments range from “dead on arrival” to “best appliance I ever bought.” I suggest that you check out the reviews before you decide.

We purchased the Frigidaire model—not for price, but for local availability (Lowe’s). After two years of periodic usage, we have encountered no problems. It fills a gallon ziplock bag in about 35 minutes. This is not an endorsement—just saying.

I suggest that the one you choose will probably fit your needs. So, quit with the ice bags and go with your own personal ice maker. It sure made a difference in our trailer life.

The best portable ice makers for RVs

Weight: 21.4 pounds

Dimensions: 9.6 x 14.7 x 12.4 inches

Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours

Output: 9 pieces/7 minute

Cost: $99.00 (currently on sale)

Amazon Review Rating: 4.2 (3,427 reviews)

Weight: 17.5 pounds

Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.0 x 13 inches

Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours

Output: 9 pieces/9 minute

Cost: $129.99

Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (3,968 reviews)

Weight: 26 pounds

Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.1 x 12.9 inches

Capacity: 27 pounds/24 hours

Output: 9 pieces/7 minutes

Cost: $88.00 (currently on sale)

Amazon Review Rating: 4.5 (1,484 reviews)

Weight: 17 pounds

Dimensions: 12.59 x 9.64 x 12.59 inches

Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours

Output: 24 pieces/8 minutes

Cost: $134.99 (currently on sale)

Amazon Review Rating: 4.5 (7,831 reviews)

For those who are in need of major portions, this one may be best:

Weight: 26 pounds

Dimensions: 11.0 x 13.7 x 14.1 inches

Capacity: 40 pounds/24 hours

Output: 24 pieces/13 minutes

Cost: $189.99 (currently on sale)

Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (4,665 reviews)

