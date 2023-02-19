Saturday, February 18, 2023

Reward offered to find persons who vandalized dinosaur tracks

By RV Travel
1
dinosaur tracks
BLM photo

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for vandalism within the Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite.

The world-class paleontological resource viewing area is located in south central Utah, near the Arizona border, southwest of Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. The BLM is working with professional conservators responsible for preservation to remove the graffiti left by the vandals.

“We have a shared stewardship to protect public lands for the protection, preservation and enjoyment of future generations,” said Paria River District Manager Harry Barber. “We take acts of vandalism seriously, and it is important that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite, located within a Navajo sandstone wash, contains hundreds of tracks from several different species, including dinosaurs. These tracks have survived for millions of years but are incredibly fragile and easily damaged.

The BLM will offer a $2,000 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism. If you have information, please contact BLM Law Enforcement at 435-644-1215 or 435-690-9573. Callers may remain anonymous.

The BLM encourages everyone who visits public lands to recreate responsibly and practice respectful and responsible Outdoor Ethics and Leave-No-Trace principles. For more information about this site, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/moccasin-mountain-dinosaur-tracksite.

Camper Jack - MyRVRadio
20 minutes ago

Very sad to hear that this kind of thing happened. It is EVERYONE’S responsibility to be good stewards of our resources.

