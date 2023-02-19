New campground makes sense for the changing RVing landscape

By J.R. Montigel

A new RV park under construction in Elkhart, Indiana, where about 4 out of 5 American RVs are made, is different from most other campgrounds currently under development. It’s not aimed at luxury RV owners or young families with children. There’s no pool, no jumping pillows, game room, mini-golf course, hot tubs or other amenities designed to entertain RVers and often their families.

The Garden Inn RV Park will have 67 concrete pads up to 90 feet long, all with full hookups. RVers can stay one night, a month, or as long as they want, if, for example, they have a job in the area. But one type of RVer may benefit most, those just passing through who need a night or two to rest, not play pickleball or watch their kids ride by on rented pedal cars. There’s no fishing lake, no evening ice cream socials. Just the park.

It’s a good idea, and a badly needed one with the recent explosion of new RVers, who increasingly find it difficult to find a place to stay with it enroute from one place to another.

It’s owned by the Garden Inn Hotel, which is next door. RVers will have access to the hotel’s pool and other guest facilities.

The park is expected to open in April. It’s located off exit 92 of the Indiana Toll Road, and will stay open all year.

