Saturday, February 18, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

New campground makes sense for the changing RVing landscape

By RV Travel
0
Photo: Video capture from WNDU TV.

By J.R. Montigel
A new RV park under construction in Elkhart, Indiana, where about 4 out of 5 American RVs are made, is different from most other campgrounds currently under development. It’s not aimed at luxury RV owners or young families with children. There’s no pool, no jumping pillows, game room, mini-golf course, hot tubs or other amenities designed to entertain RVers and often their families.

The Garden Inn RV Park will have 67 concrete pads up to 90 feet long, all with full hookups. RVers can stay one night, a month, or as long as they want, if, for example, they have a job in the area. But one type of RVer may benefit most, those just passing through who need a night or two to rest, not play pickleball or watch their kids ride by on rented pedal cars. There’s no fishing lake, no evening ice cream socials. Just the park.

It’s a good idea, and a badly needed one with the recent explosion of new RVers, who increasingly find it difficult to find a place to stay with it enroute from one place to another.

It’s owned by the Garden Inn Hotel, which is next door. RVers will have access to the hotel’s pool and other guest facilities.

The park is expected to open in April. It’s located off exit 92 of the Indiana Toll Road, and will stay open all year.

##RVT1092b

Advertisement/Affiliate
Let’s GO to the Seattle RV Show! Feb 16-19
The NW’s Largest RV show returns to Lumen Field Event Center February 16-19! Twenty Local Dealers, All the new models, LOW Show prices, Free Seminars and tons of  Exhibits and Demonstrations! For Tickets and FREE PARKING CLICK HERE
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Reward offered to find persons who vandalized dinosaur tracks

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.