Rivian R1T electric pickup arrives as fastest truck in history

With the delivery of Rivian pickup trucks slowly and steadily increasing, the electric vehicle startup’s fact figures are again in the spotlight.

The innovative company is an industry phenomenon. It was the first electric truck on the market, beating Ford, GM and Tesla with the Rivian R1T. The company plans to debut its SUV in early 2023.

With the delivery of fewer than 1,500 vehicles to date, Rivian has also assumed a new title. It’s the fastest truck ever made.

The 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck advances at its best from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, according to extensive testing by MotorTrend.

The record was achieved on 21-inch rims and all-season road tires. On all-terrain tires and 20-inch rims, the Rivian achieved a best zero-to-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds.

MotorTrend, which has tested cars since 1949, conducts most of its acceleration tests at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. It uses a logical and detailed method.

According to the publication, on a windy day testers engage in speed tests in both directions and average the results.

Also, MotorTrend calculates every test by subtracting one foot of “rollout.” The results are times similar to drag strips equipped with a light tree. It doesn’t test cars in wet weather.

The publication also states:

“It (the Rivian) is the first mass-produced electric vehicle with four separate electric engines. The Quad-Motor drive delivers the maximum amount of torque to each tire. Rivian’s algorithm can modulate the amount of power going to each motor based on which tires are slipping.

“The ‘torque-vectoring’ technology is handy off-road. On-road, it catapults the Rivian R1T into sports sedan levels of performance.”

The new Rivian has 835 horsepower and a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. Its range is 314 miles.

The Rivian truck eclipsed the previous fastest truck, the Ram 1500 TRX, by one second. It was timed by MotorTrend in 4.1 seconds.

