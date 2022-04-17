New Go RVing logo reminds campers of a lot of different things…

Last weekend, I wrote a slightly tongue-in-cheek opinion article regarding the RV industry’s recent attempts to rebrand its Go RVing™ marketing program.

The revamped look and feel for Go RVing caught my attention because (a) the program has done well for the past 25 years with very few tweaks, and (b) the rebrand turns Go RVing’s primary focus away from baby boomers and toward younger potential campers.

A big part of the hoopla over the rebranded Go RVing program was a complete refresh of the typography and logo.

What does the new GO RVing logo resemble?

RVtravel.com readers had a lot of fun with the original story, giving their take on what the new Go RVing logo resembled. Some of those reader guesses included an upgraded peace symbol, a motorcycle helmet, a picnic table in a dome tent, and my favorite – a partially eaten pizza.

According to the folks at the RV Industry Association, the new logo is a graphic representation of a road stretching into the horizon.

This week, the rebranding tale got even more strange (and a bit more fun).

Keith, one of RVtravel.com’s faithful readers, pointed out Sunday that the new RV logo bears a striking resemblance to the official logo for The Kingsman, a British-based film franchise that’s been around since 2014.

Keith may be onto something here. If you take the golden Kingsman logo, flip it upside down and cut out a small piece of the circle, you’ve got the new Go RVing logo.

The Kingsman films, by the way, depict a fictional secret service organization based on a comic book series that was first released in 2012.

A welcome brand refresh

All kidding aside, after 25 years of service it probably is time to do a Go RVing brand refresh. Each year, RVIA spends millions of dollars on the Go RVing marketing push. It’s undoubtedly been the conduit into RVing for many, many campers and is responsible for some part of the manufacturing industry’s massive success in rolling new RVs out the factory doors and into the hands of new (and presumably younger) RVers.

I wish Go RVing nothing but success as it lays the groundwork to keep RVing relevant and top-of-mind for those in a position to improve public and private campgrounds. If we don’t have new RVers coming into the lifestyle, it’s doubtful the decision makers will invest their time or their (or our) money.

To quote Harry Hart, a key character in the Kingsman movies, “If you are prepared to adapt, you can transform.”

