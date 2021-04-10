Some Rockwood, Flagstaff fifth wheels recalled

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Forest River Rockwood and Flagstaff fifth wheel recreational vehicles. The pin box may be underrated for the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the vehicle.

The underrated pin box may fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and if necessary replace the pin box, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 14, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10C-1319.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

