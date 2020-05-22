Video: The Rolls-Royce of the future is INSANE

By Emily Woodbury

We… we… we don’t even have words! Look at this thing! The Rolls-Royce of the future (from the year 2035, as the title states), is here, and it couldn’t get any fancier.

A custom luggage door, a projected red carpet (this part is really somethin’), a heated umbrella compartment in the door, a silk couch and a robot named Eleanor that drives you around? Sign us up! Now, if only they’d make one that could tow an RV…

Speaking of the robot, Eleanor, here’s what the Rolls-Royce website says about her:

“It’s no secret that the future belongs to self-aware, autonomous vehicles. But for the first time, Rolls-Royce will give artificial intelligence a name, a soul and a purpose. Her name is Eleanor.

“For over a century, the Spirit of Ecstasy has silently graced every Rolls-Royce. Now, she has a voice. Her vital spark lives within the very fabric of your vehicle: driving you, guiding you, discovering the world with you. Eleanor intuitively complements your personality, becoming a true companion.”

We’re not sure if that’s terrifying, just a little creepy, or totally cool…

Click on the image to play the video then scroll down and take our poll.

Visit the official Rolls-Royce website to learn more. (The website itself is almost as beautiful as the car!)

