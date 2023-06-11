Rophor RV Levelers: Streamlined solution for double-axle trailers

Ever since I bought my current travel trailer a few years back, I have been looking for a better way to level side to side than stacking boards. Not that stacking boards don’t work, but it’s not always easy or convenient. Along the way, I found out the hard way that some RV levelers on the market leave a lot to be desired.

My journey started with Camco’s “heavy-duty” leveling blocks. I would hate to imagine what they don’t consider “heavy duty.” I had cracked and broken blocks the very first time I tried to use them. Plus they slipped, they slid, and they were generally difficult to use. Save your money and skip these useless items.

I then discovered wedge-levelers, which seemed like a far better solution. Simply drive on the ramp-like wedge to the desired level, insert a wedge-shaped chock on the other side, and you are done.

The issue then became what brand.

An earlier video post I wrote compared Beech Lane versus Andersen RV levelers. Both are quality products, with Beech Lane slightly edging out Andersen for the reasons explained in that video.

However, the problem with both these brands is that if you have a double (or triple) axle trailer, one (or two) of the levelers would need to be trimmed down in order to fit. Not the end of the world, but also not ideal.

Then I happened upon Rophor Camper Levelers. These claimed to be specially made for double axle trailers, with no trimming required for the tight fit between the two tires.

I ordered a pair right before arriving at an uneven street parking location outside my nephew’s house. I remembered how we struggled to get level from the curb to the street side the last time I visited.

The Rophor RV levelers are a game-changer! No more messing around with stacking boards. No more cracked plastic blocks. In seconds, I drove onto the levelers and we set the chocks down. That’s it. Presto and level in under a minute!

Things I especially LIKED about the Rophor RV levelers

I love the way the chocks on this brand lock into the wedge.

These RV levelers come with a nonslip mat that keeps things where they need to be until you drive onto them.

The included zippered case stows everything neatly and compactly away.

The fact that they don’t need to be trimmed to work with double and triple axle trailers or fifth wheels. I was skeptical, but true to their word, no trimming was necessary in order to use these levelers on my double-axle travel trailer.

What’s the downside to Rophor RV levelers?

The downside is not specific to this brand but all RV levelers of this type, so it is not a knock on the Rophor levelers in particular. The most difficult part about using these types of levelers is not leveling, it’s coming off of them.

You have to back up, but just enough so that the forward tire does not lock the rear levelers into place.

It’s doable but just a little bit fussy. This YouTube video demonstrates on a triple-axle trailer using a competing brand, Andersen levelers, which, in theory, are longer.

If anyone has any other tips to make it easier, please drop them in the comments.

Final thoughts

Despite the potential challenges of coming off the levelers, using this product really does simplify and streamline the process of leveling the trailer side to side, and I am happy with the purchase. I sure wish I had discovered the Rophor RV levelers before wasting money on those awful blocks.

