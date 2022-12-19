Are RV ramp levelers worth it? Andersen vs. Beech Lane levelers

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Joshua from Gander Flight takes a look at RV ramp levelers, also known as wedge levelers, shows you how they work and how to use them, and gives his opinion on whether or not this particular RV accessory is worth it.

As you probably already know, leveling your RV from side to side is important, especially if you are running a propane refrigerator. If you always park in paved, level campgrounds this is never an issue. But if you venture onto not-so-even terrain, you already know that side-to-side leveling can be somewhat challenging.

Introducing ramp levelers. Joshua covers all the details of this RV gadget that makes leveling easy, along with a demonstration of how these wedge levelers work.

The ramps go from 1/2-inch at the short end, to 4 inches at the tall end. If you are off-level more than 4 inches, then you may need a board or two under the RV ramp levelers. However, for most situations, the wedge levelers on their own will be enough.

Leveling your trailer with ramp levelers is simple. You simply roll your tires onto the ramp. Because of the design of the ramps, you can stop your roll at any point, allowing you to dial in the perfect level. You then use the second wedge (also included) to chock the ramp. Easy!

What kinds of RV ramp levelers are best?

Andersen seems to be the most common brand (and one Tony Barthel has recommended).

However, in the video, Joshua compares the Andersen levelers to another brand, Beech Lane.

Andersen RV Ramp levelers vs. Beech Lane Wedge levelers

What Joshua discovered was that while both brands work well, the lesser known Beech Lane brand was actually better in a few different ways.

The one exception when you might want to opt for Andersen levelers is if you only need a single leveler, as Beech Lane only comes as a pair.

So what made Beech Lane RV ramp levelers better?

They are rated to hold 500 pounds more weight than Andersen (35,000 pounds as opposed to 30,000)

Andersen is rated up to a 32-inch tire; Beech Lane has no upper-level tire specs

The Beech Lane wedge levelers and chocks were sturdier and had more internal support structure than Andersen.

Beech Lane has a better/easier warranty. Andersen offers a lifetime warranty but the customer must submit photos of the defective product and pay for shipping. Beech Lane offers a 100% no-hassle warranty. If it’s not what you expected, didn’t perform like you wanted, or it broke—it’s covered for ONE full replacement with free shipping or a full refund.

A pair of Beech Lane levelers cost about half the price of the Andersen levelers and they come with a pair of handy rubber mats that make it easier to level on gravel or slippery surfaces.

Check out the video to see just how easy it is to use RV ramp levelers, regardless of which brand you choose.

*Disclaimer: This video does not necessarily indicate the views of Cheri Sicard or RVtravel.com. Please take all information with a grain of salt and do your own research.

