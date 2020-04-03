RV and RV-related recalls for March 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for March 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016 Coachmen Orion, 2019-2020 Lone Star Handicap Vans, and 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev vehicles. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and Fiat Chrysler USA dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or Chrysler (FCA) Ram Trucks at 1-866-726-4636. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1149.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Surveyor, NO BO, Cherokee, R. POD, Clipper, Viking, Independence, Puma and East to West trailers. The spare tire carrier U-bolts may fail allowing the spare tire carrier and spare tire to detach from the vehicle. If the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle while in motion, it can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace U-bolts, free of charge. The recall began March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Surveyor, NO BO, R. and POD customer service at 1-574-642-3119, Independence, Viking, and Clipper customer service at 1-269-467-4600, Puma customer service at 1-574-642-0606, East and West customer service at 1-574-264-6664 or Cherokee customer service at 1-877-426-5337. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1133.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Berkshire and Sportscoach motorhomes equipped with air disc brakes. The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened. Loose brake caliper mounting bolts can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks (DTNA) dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest River’s number for this recall is FL-845.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain Shasta SST240TH and SST260TH trailers. The tires may have insufficient clearance inside the wheel well allowing the tire to contact the inside of the wheel well, possibly resulting in tire failure. Tire failure can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the equalizers with ones that are 2 inches taller and replace any tires that have evidence of damage, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 8, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1311. Forest River’s number for this recall is 53-1144.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2020 Bighorn Traveler, Elkridge, Milestone, and Pioneer Fifth Wheel trailers. The smoke detector may be incorrectly located in the bedroom. In the event of a fire, the smoke detector may not provide adequate warning for the occupants to be able to escape safely, increasing the risk of injury. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will either relocate the detector or add an additional one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2020 Shadow Cruiser Ultra Lite trailers. The Certification Label indicates an incorrect GVWR and axle rating. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” An incorrect GVWR could result in the vehicle being overloaded and the axles failing, increasing the risk of a crash. Heartland will notify owners and send them corrected replacement labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 11, 2020. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Fifth Wheel Seismic and 2015 Pinnacle trailers. The trailers were built with 6,000 lb. capacity axles instead of 7,000 lb. axles as intended. The underrated axles may result in the trailer being overloaded, possibly causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axles and leaf springs, free of charge. The recall began March 11, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901506.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Bullet 34RI trailers equipped with overhead cabinets across the rear wall. The trailers may be missing an egress window in the main living area, preventing passenger exit in the event of an emergency. In the event of an emergency, the missing egress window can lengthen the time that passengers need to exit the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing crank-open vent window with an egress window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Hideout, Springdale, and Crossroads Zinger trailers. The spare tire carrier U-bolts may fail allowing the spare tire carrier and spare tire to detach from the vehicle. If the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle while in motion, it can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace U-bolts, free of charge. The recall began March 6, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-371.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Tellaro 20AT and 20LT, and 2020 Sequence 20A, 20K, and 20L motorhomes. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 16, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000185.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020 Wonder W24RTB, W24MB, and W24FTB travel trailers. The 12V ceiling pot light wires are not protected with a grommet where they pass through the aluminum tubing, allowing them to chafe and arc. Arcing wires can increase the risk of a fire. Triple E has notified owners, and dealers will cover the ceiling pot light wiring in a split tubing or install a grommet to protect the wire from the metal edges of the tubing, free of charge. The recall began March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9643-1

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Gladiator vehicles equipped with manual transmissions. The clutch pressure plate may overheat and fracture. The overheated clutch components may increase the risk of a fire. Additionally, damage to other nearby components can result in debris falling onto the road or a loss of drive, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin April 22, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W12.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks equipped with four-wheel drive. A gear within the transfer case may not have been installed correctly, possibly causing the vehicle to become stuck in neutral. If this occurs while driving, there could be a sudden loss of power. Additionally, a loss of ‘PARK’ function may occur. A sudden loss of power or a loss of ‘PARK’ function may increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transfer case, free of charge. The recall began March 10, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W06.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The spare tire label may indicate the maximum speed at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) rather than as 34 miles per hour (mph). With only the metric speed listed on the spare tire label, the driver could misinterpret the kph as mph and operate the vehicle with the spare tire installed at higher speeds than the tire can withstand, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will replace it with the label with the correct maximum speed information indicated in miles per hour, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BEGRESS.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The spare tire label indicating the maximum speed may have not been affixed to the spare tire. Without the label, an operator may be unaware of the maximum speed limit of the spare tire and operate the vehicle at an excessive speed, increasing the risk of tire failure and a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will attach the speed limitation label on the spare wheel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BEGREPP.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The flange connection between the exhaust gas turbocharger and the exit to the diesel particulate filter may not be attached properly, potentially causing an exhaust gas leak. An exhaust gas leak in the engine compartment increases the risk of a fire. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will replace the flange seals and properly tighten the connection, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 27, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3FLABIND.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with winter tires. The tires may not have been correctly installed, possibly resulting in reduced traction in wet or snowy conditions. A reduction in traction may result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect the running direction of the tires, correcting them as necessary. If the thread wear is uneven, the tires will be replaced. All services will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3LAUFRI.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The screws that secure the intermediate bearing of the steering spindle may not have been properly tightened, potentially causing the screws to loosen and detach. If the screws detach, the driver may have difficulty steering the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace and properly tighten the steering spindle intermediate bearing screws, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The steering column casing cover may have not been installed, allowing the steering column area to be exposed. If small vehicle components, such as nuts and screws, enter the steering column area, the steering operation can be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will replace the steering column with one that has a cover, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3VERKLE.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2016 F-150 pickup trucks equipped with 3.5L GTDI engines and block immersion heaters that were potentially relocated from their originally installed location. The incorrect location could put the heater too close to hot engine components, possibly resulting in a damaged cable. A damaged cable could cause a resistive short, increasing the risk of overheated or melted wiring, increasing the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the block heater’s location and its cable, replacing components as necessary, free of charge. If the replacement parts are not available, dealers will disable the existing block heater cable from being used until parts become available. The recall is expected to begin April 6, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S08.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018-2020 F-150 trucks equipped with high series LED headlamps with Autolamp (On/Off) functionality. The Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) may remain activated instead of dimming to parking lamps when the Master Lighting Switch (MLS) is manually rotated from the “Autolamps” switch position to “Headlamps On.” As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” DRL that cannot dim may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the body control module, free of charge. The recall began March 10, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20C03.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 Ranger vehicles previously repaired under recall 19V-726. The service replacement Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) blower motor that was installed may have an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base plate that may result in a resistive electrical short. A resistive electrical short increases the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the HVAC blower motor, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 6, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S12.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-550 and 2021 E-350 and E-450 vehicles. The rear axle differential fluid may be below the minimum level, possibly resulting in a failure of the rear axle assembly and driveshaft separation. If the driveshaft separates, there may be a loss of drive, increasing the risk of crash. Additionally, if the parking brake is not applied, unintended vehicle movement can occur and increase the risk of injury or crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear axle differential fluid level and adjust it, or replace the rear axle as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 23, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S09.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The hood-latch striker wires may not have been heat-treated properly, possibly causing them to fracture. If a striker wire fractures, the hood may open unexpectedly while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the hood assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 26, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192284960.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The bolts used to attach the front and/or rear brake calipers may have not been heat treated and may break under load. Broken caliper bolts can reduce brake performance or interfere with wheel rotation and increase the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake caliper bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-866-522-9559. GM’s number for this recall is N202294420.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Sonata vehicles. The low pressure fuel hose that connects the low pressure fuel pump to the direct injection fuel pump may crack over time due to heat generated within the engine compartment. If the fuel line cracks, a fuel leak can occur, increasing the risk of a fire. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin April 24, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 189.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2020 Sonata vehicles produced between October 22, 2019 and February 13, 2020. The tire pressure label inside the driver’s door and the owner’s manual state an incorrect tire size. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will install new label stickers over the tire pressure label and in the owner’s manual, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 24, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 190.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Discovery vehicles equipped with low line headlight assemblies. When towing a trailer with the trailer lights connected to the trailer socket and the vehicle’s Daytime Running Lights (DRL) are on, the trailer lights may not function. If the trailer lights are not working, following traffic won’t be aware the vehicle is slowing down or stopping, increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the Body Control Module software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N428.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2011-2012 Sedona vehicles. The fuel rail may crack from exposure to heat generated within the engine compartment, resulting in a fuel leak. A fuel leak increases the risk of fire. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel rail, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC188.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2020 Versa vehicles. Due to a manufacturing issue, the fuel tank wall thickness may be insufficient, potentially causing a small hole in the tank seam area. If a small hole is present, a fuel leak may occur if the operator fills the tank over half full, increasing the risk of a fire. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 23, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2020 Highlander vehicles equipped with a 3.5 L, V6 (2GR-FKS) gasoline engine. Due to an Engine Control Unit (ECU) programming error, fuel may not be correctly supplied to the engine while using the stop and restart feature. Improper fuel supply programming can result in a vehicle stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the ECU, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 24, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is 20TA06.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) recalled certain 2018-2019 4Runner, Highlander, Camry, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, and Lexus RC 300, RC 350, GS 350, GX 460, IS 300, LC 500, LS 500, LX 570, RX 350L, and 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla, and certain Lexus NX 300, and ES 350 vehicles on January 13, 2020. On March 4, 2020, Toyota expanded the recall to include certain 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser, 2018 Avalon, Corolla, 2014 FJ Cruiser, 2017 Sienna and Lexus 2018 ES 350, 2018-2019 GS 300, 2013-2014 GS350, 2014-2015 GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570, 2014 IS F, 2018-2019 IS 350, LC 500H and LS 500H, 2013-2015 LS 460, 2015 NX 200T and RC350, 2017 RC 200T and RX 350. Toyota also removed the 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and 2018-2019 Lexus GX 460 and LX 570 and 2019 NX300 from inclusion in this recall. On March 19, 2020, Toyota expanded the recall to include 2015 Lexus GS350 vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. If the fuel pump fails, the engine can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota notified owners of the safety risk with an interim notification between February 17, 2020 and March 13, 2020, to the original population of potentially affected vehicles. Owners of the vehicles in the expanded population will be mailed letters by May 18, 2020. Toyota will send a second notice to owners to have the fuel pump replaced once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371 or Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 20TB02 and 20TA02 for Toyota vehicles and 20LB01 and 20LA01 for Lexus vehicles.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Sentury Tire Thailand (Sentury Tire) is recalling certain Delinte DX11 tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 3617 through 2219, Lionhart Lionclaw HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 2518, Lexani LXHT206 tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 5018, Patriot Patriot HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 2518 through 2618, Landsail CLX11, tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 2917 through 1618, Wild Spirit Wild Spirit HST tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 2618, and Pantera Supertrac HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4717 through 2418. Due to a manufacturing issue, the sidewall may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Sentury Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin by April 27, 2020. Owners may contact Sentury Tire at 1-866-305-2750. Sentury Tire’s number for this recall is 2750.

Yokohama Tire Corporation (Yokohama Tire) is recalling certain Yokohama RY023 tires, size 255/70R22.5 16H (DOT date code 0320 and 0520 through 0620), RY023 tires, size 295/75R22.5 16H (DOT date codes 0320 through 0520), RY023 tires, size 285/75R24.5 14G (DOT date codes 0320 and 0520), RY617 tires, size 11R22.5 16H (DOT date code 0320), RY617 tires, size 11R24.5 16H (DOT date codes 0220 and 0420 through 0620), TY517 MC2 tires, size 295/75R22.5 14G (DOT date codes 0220 through 0620), TY517 MC2 tires, size 285/75R24.5 14G (DOT date codes 0420 through 0620), TY517 MC2 tires, size 11R22.5 16H (DOT date codes 0320 through 0620), TY527 tires, size 11R24.5 16H (DOT date code 0520), 712L tires, size 295/75R22.5 16H (DOT date codes 0420 through 0620), 712L tires, size 11R22.5 16H (DOT date codes 0620 and 0320 through 0420), 709ZL tires, size 285/75R24.5 14G (DOT date code 0420), 709ZL tires, size 11R24.5 14G (DOT date code 0220), LY053 tires, size 11R24.5 16H (DOT date codes 0320 through 0620), 109L tires, size 11R22.5 14G (DOT date codes 0220 and 0420 through 0620), 109L tires, size 285/75R24.5 14G (DOT date codes 0620 and 0320 through 0420), 109L tires, size 295/75R22.5 14G (DOT date code 0420), 108R tires, size 11R24.5 16H (DOT date codes 0320 and 0620), and 715R tires, size 295/75R22.5 16H (DOT date codes 0320 through 0420). Due to improper manufacturing, the tires tread or bead may detach, possibly resulting in loss of vehicle control. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires – Other than Passenger Cars.” A sudden loss of vehicle control increases the risk of a crash. Yokohama will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 31, 2020. Owners may contact Yokohama customer service at 1-800-423-4544.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

