RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1311

Friday, April 3, 2020

Today’s thought

“Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it’s not because they enjoy solitude. It’s because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them.” ― Jodi Picoult



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tweed Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Attending a virtual church”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Marvin’s story.

Tip of the Day

Get a serious grip on RV condensation

By Jim Twamley

Dealing with condensation is a fact of RV life. Moisture is the RV’s worst enemy so you need to be aggressive in preventing it from causing damage. Most often condensation will form on the windows of your RV during the night when you’re asleep. As you breathe, you exhale moisture into the air. When it’s cold outside RVers tend to close all the windows and vents, trapping moisture vapor inside the RV. The airborne moisture finds its way to the windows and forms a condensation of water droplets. Continue reading.

RV dirty laundry!

Politicians loathe it because somehow, it always comes out. RVers fight with it because in a tight space, where do you put it? What is it? Dirty laundry! Where to put the dirty laundry until wash day rolls around? Here’s a laundry list of possible solutions. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods: Power visors – inside shade easily at hand

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

A simple trick to improve your travel photos

Chuck Woodbury shows you a simple technique that will vastly improve your travel photos, no matter what type of camera. Watch the video.

Fix it In Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

Easy prep, great taste, good nutrition, quick clean-up! “Fix It In Foil” includes 51 fantastic recipes to make in foil — plus instructions for cooking in an oven, on an outdoor grill, or on a campfire. Fix it in foil and forget about scrubbing pots and pans. And, with plenty of substitution suggestions, enjoy a whole new list of recipe possibilities! Great for RVing! Learn more or order.

Readers tell us

Do you know anyone who has gotten the coronavirus, COVID-19? See what fellow RVers said here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Easy windshield de-bugger

Bugs making suicide runs on your windshield? Get an 8-ounce (or so) container of Rain-X washer fluid additive and just add it to your windshield wiper fluid – works great without all that work! There’s also Rain-X Bug Remover (not concentrated) that does the job. Driving down the road and collecting bugs? Don’t wait for the next fuel stop – just use the windshield wipers! Thanks for this de-bugging tip go to A. Fisher.

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

Random RV Thought

Buy a few pre-made meals at Costco or elsewhere and put them in your freezer. They will come in handy when you are too lazy to cook a meal.

Website of the day

Nine genius ways to finally organize pot lids

Flip through these cool ideas that would work great in your RV galley, or in your sticks-and-bricks kitchen.

Trivia

We can credit Shakespeare for making up more than 1,700 words that we use today. Some of these include: critical, lonely, road, suspicious, gloomy and eventful. Click here to see a list of more words.

What color is a lobster’s blood?

A.) Red

B.) Blue

C.) Clear

We told you yesterday!

Leave here with a laugh

Break-in at the Apple store! Police are looking for iWitnesses.

