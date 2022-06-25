RV boo-boos: RVer wakes up to demolished motorhome

“A nightmare is only a dream, and when it is worst, you wake up.” So wrote Laura Ingalls Wilder. For RVtravel.com reader Kenneth P., the worst began when he woke up. His motorhome was demolished and his wife, Patsy, was seriously injured. What happened?

Bluegrass nightmare

Ken and Patsy had taken their Class A motorhome to a family reunion in Tennessee. When the affair wrapped up, the couple wanted to get an early start for home. They plotted in their home destination, and their GPS directed them through Kentucky on some of those beautiful Bluegrass State backroads. Sounds like a dream trip, eh?

Well, we normally associate dreams with sleep and, sadly, that’s what happened to Ken. Behind the wheel, Ken nodded off. “I woke up,” Ken recalls, “headed down a deep ditch. The first thing I saw was a driveway going across that ditch.” Not a good thing, as Ken’s coach left the roadway at 55 miles per hour.

“I went airborne,” says Ken, “and came down on two wheels.” When the dust settled, Ken and Patsy’s coach was demolished. “The walls separated from the floor,” he recalls. “My Jeep broke loose and hit the hill across the road.” As to the wheels? One of them vanished for parts unknown and was never found.

Tallying the loss

Ken escaped without serious injury. “I was hanging on [to the steering wheel] for dear life and I had my seatbelt on.” Sadly, Patsy didn’t fare as well. She was unbelted, and now, two back surgeries later, thankfully, is “doing much better.” The couple is happy she’s returning to health, but rues their situation.

“I only had liability insurance,” Ken points out. “I left the motorhome in Kentucky.” From the looks of the photograph of the demolished coach, it’s no surprise. We can only feel Ken and Patsy’s pain and hope things turn out for them.

Fence line chat

Then there’s the “lighter side” of GPS stories. Happily, for John V. his story ends, not with a demolished RV, but rather with a “fence line chat.” John relates the story of driving through the plains.

“While driving in South Dakota we punched in some place tied to the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ story.” Everything went well at the top, but as things progressed, it got a little messy. “The big road became smaller,” says John. “We suspected ESP—error some place—but we were in a totally unknown area.” Not to worry! “Because we were farmers, we continued until the ‘next left’ literally would have sent us into a plowed field.”

What to do? If your GPS betrays you, look for local advice. “We found a lady waiting nearby with a tractor and wagon, so we chatted a half hour or so about her farming stories and ours,” recalls John. “Perhaps this was as informative as many ‘real tourist places.’”

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own, “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. You don’t need a demolished RV to make a story.

