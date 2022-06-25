Triple E recalls some RVs for stove burner problems

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Unity U24MB, U24IB, U24CB, U24FX, U24RL, U24TB, and Wonder W24MB, W24RTB, W24FTB, W24RL recreational vehicles, equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak. As many as 371 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can cause injury or even death. If your RV is involved, be sure to take action on this recall as soon as possible.

Remedy

Triple E will work with Dometic to replace the cooktops, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 2022. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906 or contact Dometic at recall.cooktop.22E021@dometic.com or 1-888-943-4905 or 574-389-3713. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10130-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Not a regular reader of the RVtravel.com newsletter? You are missing out. Sign up here. No spam, just very valuable information and insights.

##RVT1058b