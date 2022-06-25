Friday, June 24, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Triple E recalls some RVs for stove burner problems

By RV Travel
0

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Unity U24MB, U24IB, U24CB, U24FX, U24RL, U24TB, and Wonder W24MB, W24RTB, W24FTB, W24RL recreational vehicles, equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak. As many as 371 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can cause injury or even death. If your RV is involved, be sure to take action on this recall as soon as possible.

Remedy
Triple E will work with Dometic to replace the cooktops, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 2022. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906 or contact Dometic at recall.cooktop.22E021@dometic.com or 1-888-943-4905 or 574-389-3713. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10130-1.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Not a regular reader of the RVtravel.com newsletter? You are missing out. Sign up here. No spam, just very valuable information and insights.

##RVT1058b

Previous articleRV boo-boos: RVer wakes up to demolished motorhome
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.