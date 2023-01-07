RV boo-boos – Fifth-wheel turned into pretzel

There’s little we can say about this series of pictures, other than to just emit a sigh. Apparently the fiver driver was making a left turn into an RV park. While he waited his turn, the driver behind him wasn’t paying attention. Unfortunately, that driver was driving a semi. Pretzels are best left in the bar, not on the roadway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diary of a Family (@diaryofafamily)

Happily, nobody got hurt. By the way, if you want to bone up on salty snacks, here’s a link to pretzel history.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. We take our pretzels with soda.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1086