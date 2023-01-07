Is it illegal to change tire type or size on an RV?

There seems to be a recurring question of whether or not you can change the brand or size or load range of tires on an RV. There are a few individuals who have interpreted the Federal Regulations on tires that apply to the vehicle manufacturer and they want to apply the same regulations to the current owner of the RV.
Since I had to live under Federal Regulations for almost four decades, as I developed and tested many different types and sizes of tires, I do not agree with the idea that owners are prohibited from making changes—with one basic exception. The load capacity of the new tires must be equal to or greater than the load capacity of the original tires.
I have seen a question like this one: “My research (curiosity vs. need) is that LT and ST tires are not sold in the same sizes, so changing RIMS would be required?”
Here is my reply
The key items to confirm
- Is the load capacity of the new tire equal to or greater than the original tire when you consider your new intended cold tire inflation? This does not mean +/- 25#. It means “equal or greater.”
- Is the speed rating equal to or better than the original tire when you consider your intended new cold inflation level? (Yes, some tire load capacities are a function of speed.)
- Are your wheels rated for the inflation level you intend to run with your new tires? This limit may not be easy to learn, but wheels can fail from too high a pressure just as they can fail from too many pounds load. The pressure we are talking about here is always the COLD inflation pressure.
