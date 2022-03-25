RV boo-boos: How do you get your motorhome out of this mess?

Nanci D. bravely steps forward to share her experience. Here they were, brand-new Class A motorhome, pulling into the driveway. “It was a little too tight,” she relates. If you didn’t know better, you might think the rig had been parked long enough for the trees to grow up next to it. Nope! How do you get out of this mess?

Engineering types might envision pulleys and cables. Heavy equipment types could be thinking about suitable cranes and rigging. Nanci and crew took a quicker route out of this mess. Cut down two trees and drive away.

“No damage to motorhome, but pride,” Nanci sums up. We thank her for swallowing some of that pride and sharing her story with us!

And if you’re worried you might get into this mess—here’s a cordless electric chainsaw you can keep in basement storage!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

