Newmar recalls motorhomes for possible steering failure

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021-2022 New Aire and Dutch Star motorhomes. The upper bolt connecting the steering column may not have been properly tightened, causing the nut to loosen off the bolt, potentially resulting in loss of steering control.

Loss of steering control increases the risk of a crash affecting you and others, and possible injury or death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the upper and lower bolts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 16, 2022. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

