RV boo-boos: GPS lies. RVer probably cries—while making difficult exit

If you’ve been RVing for long, you’ve probably found yourself and your rig in a tight spot. Sometimes it’s “our own darned fault,” but sometimes we have help getting into a predicament. When the GPS lies, things can happen.

Such was the case for Karlene S. She writes about an experience she had in the Southland. “Driving cross-country in our Class A with Honda CR-V in tow, we were following our GPS to our next stop at a campground near Murfreesboro, Tennesee. However, the GPS had us get off the freeway one exit too early.

“As we wound down a road that kept getting narrower, we ended up in a driveway between a house and barn. Luckily, the owner didn’t come out with his shotgun, and after a multi-point turn around, we got out of there with only a few scratches from tree limbs.”

Karlene sums it up this way: “Lesson: Don’t always believe what the GPS tells you!” Sounds like good advice for all of us!

And back in the day

We’re sorry to report that Karlene wasn’t able to provide us with a picture of this predicament. Most likely too busy looking out for that feller with the shotgun. However, we do have a strange photo from the archives. This one was a “publicity photo” for the RV industry from days gone by. We assume the thought was to illustrate how much fun you can have in your RV. Nowadays, we suspect this one wouldn’t get past the exploitation screeners. And just think. Back then they never dreamed of a GPS!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

