Grand Design trailers recalled for power inlet danger

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2022 Reflection and Transcend travel trailers equipped with a 50-amp shore power inlet. The power inlet lug bolts may have been manufactured with excessively hard metal, preventing them from being tightened properly and resulting in a loose wiring connection.

Loose wiring can cause an electrical arc or short, increasing the risk of fire, which can cause injury or even death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the power inlet, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 27, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910028.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b