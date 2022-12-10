RV boo-boos – Low bridges and tall 5th wheels don’t mix

0 ( 0 )

How tall is your RV? It’s a question we should be asking ourselves, and know the answer to. We have a small tag, about the size of a business card, taped to the inside windshield of our tow rig. It’s in the driver’s line of sight, and on it is inscribed the height of our travel trailer. Know your height—and before driving through railroad trestles, under low bridges, etc., slow down, look, and calculate.

Fail to do this at your own peril.

In case you missed it, the “Can Opener Bridge” is one of America’s favorite low bridges. Here’s a compilation of mishaps with this rig-eating monster.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

