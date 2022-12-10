Friday, December 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

RV boo-boos – Low bridges and tall 5th wheels don’t mix

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
low bridges
0
(0)

How tall is your RV? It’s a question we should be asking ourselves, and know the answer to. We have a small tag, about the size of a business card, taped to the inside windshield of our tow rig. It’s in the driver’s line of sight, and on it is inscribed the height of our travel trailer. Know your height—and before driving through railroad trestles, under low bridges, etc., slow down, look, and calculate.

Fail to do this at your own peril.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Your favorite RV guy (@rvrehabs)

In case you missed it, the “Can Opener Bridge” is one of America’s favorite low bridges. Here’s a compilation of mishaps with this rig-eating monster.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1082

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
Hibernate smart: 5 steps to stop RV mold growth before it starts
Next article
What was your weirdest RVing encounter?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.