What was your weirdest RVing encounter?

One of the great joys of RVing is meeting all kinds of wonderful people during your travels. OK, some folks are not so wonderful (we talked about those in an earlier post) and some are just kind of strange.

This week we want to hear about the oddest encounter you have had while RVing.

For example, here’s an instance that happened to me:



While staying at an Army Corps of Engineers campground in Washington, the woman from the next campsite came over to say hello and introduce herself. After a minute of pleasantries, she asked if I was by myself. I said that yes, I was. She answered that she was too. When I pointed out the fact that I was pretty sure I could see a guy setting up her campsite next door she answered, “Oh yeah, that’s my husband.” She then went off to join him. The two of them motored off the next morning. I have no idea what that was about.



Have you had an odd RVing encounter? Please share by filling out the form below (please DO NOT answer in the comments on this page). Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal). We’ll compile the most interesting answers and comments into a follow-up article next week.

(Answers may be edited for grammar and brevity.)