RV boo-boos: To trust or not to trust the GPS?

Ever been misled by your GPS? If the number of stories we get is any indicator, if it hasn’t happened to you, it will soon enough. For some, a GPS fiasco is simply an annoyance, but in other cases, it can be a lot more serious. For RVtravel.com reader Michael W., his was happily on the more laughable side.

Guidance by dashboard voice

Pushing hard against winter storms, Michael was headed across Mississippi, looking for an elusive Army Corps of Engineers campground. Surely the COE would provide good signage at the entry? “As per usual, the sign was small and hidden by blinding lights, rain and fog,” recalls Michael. So, what was the guidance of that little dashboard voice?

“The GPS said turn left; we did. Then left again, and right. We did,” Michael relates. “Soon we were on what amounted to a two-track high in the hills at a dead end road looking at a smaller two-track going down the mountainside.” It’s never fun to be misled by a GPS, but local humor provided a bit of a respite. “Closest signs said, ‘Keep Out, Beware of Owner, Don’t worry about the dog,’” goes the story.

The miserable weather added to the difficulty. Michael and his party resorted to disconnecting the toad car from the motorhome. The toad was pressed into service akin to a pilot. “Using the toad’s headlights and hand signals, we managed to turn around and head out without a scratch.”

Not out of the woods

But the couple wasn’t “out of the woods” yet. Nor was the GPS done contributing. Michael finally found a road sign for the camp—and the GPS suggested a right turn. “Do we do it, or not,” must have been the cockpit conversation. With some hesitancy, the group made the turn, and then another right turn, finally driving into a parking lot.

The lot was loaded—with police cars! Law enforcement types were loading up some “detainees,” as Michael put it. One officer finally came to the parties’ aid, giving them genuine, “get to your campsite” directions without a mislead.

Turns out, they were technically headed for the campground at the GPS unit’s behest. But the little “smart box” wasn’t taking into account that there was no way that Michael’s motorhome would have made it across the terrain of the mountainside the two-track was originally taking them. “No more trusting the GPS at the end of a long travel day,” is Michael’s sum up.

