RV boo-boos – No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Got an RV to pull but don’t have the needed equipment? Improvise! This fellow evidently didn’t have a pickup to pull his fifth wheel. Lacking in equipment, he made up for it with imagination.

We wondered if this might be a candidate for the Darwin Awards. Our thanks to George Bliss for sharing this image. And remember, boys and girls, never try this one at home!

Even if you don’t have a pickup to pull it off, if you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

RV boo-boos – Really high-centered 5er

