Thursday, January 20, 2022

RV boo-boos – No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

By Russ De Maris
By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Got an RV to pull but don’t have the needed equipment? Improvise! This fellow evidently didn’t have a pickup to pull his fifth wheel. Lacking in equipment, he made up for it with imagination.

We wondered if this might be a candidate for the Darwin Awards. Our thanks to George Bliss for sharing this image. And remember, boys and girls, never try this one at home!

Even if you don’t have a pickup to pull it off,  if you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

