RV Boo-Boos – Really high-centered 5er

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Yep, it’s that time of the year – the one where you wish you were a snowbird. We’re not sure how this one came about, but we’re sure it’ll be a long time before this guy forgets about his really high-centered 5er.

This is the first of an occasional feature where we’ll share “boo-boo” moments. It may be something like this poor high-centered 5er. Or we may show you do-it-yourself RV projects that should have never left the drawing board. Stay tuned, we’ll share them all.

And if you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVT1034