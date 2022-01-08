Friday, January 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV Boo-Boos – Really high-centered 5er

By Russ De Maris
0
high centered 5er

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Yep, it’s that time of the year – the one where you wish you were a snowbird. We’re not sure how this one came about, but we’re sure it’ll be a long time before this guy forgets about his really high-centered 5er.

This is the first of an occasional feature where we’ll share “boo-boo” moments. It may be something like this poor high-centered 5er. Or we may show you do-it-yourself RV projects that should have never left the drawing board. Stay tuned, we’ll share them all.

And if you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVT1034

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: What’s the best tire for my trailer?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.