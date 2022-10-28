RV boo-boos – This rental 5th wheel comes to grief

Oh, to be an RV rental company. Imagine the messes you can clean up. Somebody left a fish in the refrigerator—with the cooling turned off. Customer forgets to lower the TV antenna before leaving the RV park. And then you get the really nice ones—like this week’s entry for RV boo-boos. Yeah, maybe you really DON’T want to use that peer-to-peer RV rental outfit after all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith and Julie (@wingitrvlife)

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

