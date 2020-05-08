RV diesel fuel discounter gets bigger savings, more retailers

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Everybody loves to save money – and folks who burn diesel are surely among them. A few months back we told you about a discount program, TSD Fuel Card, that is a genuine money saver. It’s not uncommon for users to report getting HUGE discounts – 50 cents or better – per gallon, by using the TSD card at participating truck stops. Learn more about the program here.

TSD has been working the crowd, as it were, to get bigger discounts and more participating fuel stops. We’re told that one of the program’s regulars, TA/Petro, has discount rates that may make them the lowest-priced fuel stop in the network. TSD has also been working on signing up new retailers to provide a broader choice of stops, and now Kwik Trip and Kwik Star have joined the fleet. This really “pumps up” the number of discount locations for users when cruising through Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Here’s a list of participating fuel discounters in the TSD network:

TA/Petro

Loves

Road Ranger

SAAP Brothers

Ambest

Kwik Trip/Kwik Star

In addition to looking for new fuel card users, TSD also asks for help from current users. It seems some card users, when having questions about use of the fuel card or have gripes – instead of just picking up the phone and calling TSD for help – have tried to deal with fuel vendors on a direct basis. That’s created an issue for some of these sellers, and for TSD.

Remember, TSD is your direct contact for problem resolution – not the fuel retailer. The company warns if they get wind that an individual card user has skipped their help and gone directly to a retailer, they will cancel that card member’s card. Bye-bye discount!

Really, contacting TSD by phone is going to be a whole lot easier than trying to deal with a fuel desk clerk who may not have the vaguest idea about the program. Save time and frustration, just call TSD at 800-275-5089.

