RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 8, 2020

Issue 1336

Tip of the Day

What’s a good metal roof sealant for RVs?

Here is a question Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Please recommend your choice for metal roof sealant on my 21-foot Minnie Winnie camper. I have some roof leaking issues, mainly along roof edges. —Jerry

Read Chris’ suggestions here.

Propane — the devilish details

A beautiful day can become sad, or tragic, when an RV catches fire. Read, and learn from, this first-hand report of a very close call with leaking propane and an essentially non-working leak detector. Read more.

Come into the light!

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CY1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Chuck and Gail bought one too and love it! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Quick way to sanitize the public water hose connection

Worried about what the last guy may have done to the water hose connection at your site or at the filling area? Get yourself a bottle of “spray Clorox” and spritz the water tap threads before hooking on your own hose.





Random RV Thought

If you arrive late at night to a campground or RV park, wait until morning to set up. If you’re loud, you may wake your neighbors, and nobody wants to get off on the wrong foot.

Website of the day

Unusual tips for your cleanest kitchen ever!

These easy and surprising cleaning tips would work great in your RV’s kitchen. Most of the stuff on here we’ve never heard of, but we’re excited to try these techniques out!

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Trivia

