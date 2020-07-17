RV Education 101: Good surge protector highly recommended

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If expensive appliances and sensitive electronic equipment like inverters, microwaves, entertainment centers and refrigerators are exposed to improper wiring or faulty electrical power, even for a few seconds, they can be damaged beyond repair. I strongly recommend investing in a good surge protector, designed to identify problems and help protect the RV’s entire electrical system from potential dangers.

I use a Surge Guard product that protects against faulty wiring, open neutral, open ground and reverse polarity. Just plug the RV power cord into the surge protector, and plug the surge protector into the campground’s electrical supply, and you are done.

