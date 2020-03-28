RVelectricity: Don’t build this DIY dogbone – It can kill you

By Mike Sokol

I saw this home-brew dogbone adapter on another RV Travel Facebook page the other day, and immediately stepped in to warn everyone of the dangers. The poster pulled it off the site in a few minutes, but not before I snagged a few screen shots. I’m worried that as RVers are displaced from their normal campgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll see more highly dangerous wiring that can either blow up your RV’s electrical system, or kill you, or both. Here’s one you DO NOT want to do, as well as why it’s a code violation.

First, he posts a picture of a DIY adapter he built with a pair of standard male 15-amp plugs. That’s feeding into a box with a TT-30 RV outlet, which is exactly what you would plug an RV’s 30-amp shore power cord into.

Looks innocent enough, doesn’t it? Well, read what he had to say about how he wired and and why he wired it this way. If he’s serious about this (and I hope he’s not), then it will be used to create a 240-volt service on an RV outlet that must be wired for 120-volts only. That’s right … it could fry every electrical component inside of your RV in seconds. So say goodbye to your converter and refrigerator. Adios to your tank monitoring system and microwave. Ciao to your entertainment system and air conditioner. It will all be toast in seconds.

So after posting this on my RV Electricity Facebook group, there were a bunch of questions about why exactly it was dangerous, how he might have wired it, and why it was a code violation. I promised an explanation to my group, so here it is. And this gives many of you newbies a chance to learn how to read a basic schematic, so follow along.

Here is how an electrical box is wired up in the good ol’ USA. As you can see, there’s a transformer on a pole (or pad) which converts the 11,000 volts or so into 240 volts. That’s further split down the middle into 120/120 volts with a neutral divider. Every home in the USA is wired exactly like this, which we call a split-phase 120/240-volt service.

If we connect a meter between either of the two poles (legs) and neutral we get more or less 120 volts. But connect a meter between both of the poles (legs) and we’ll measure 240 volts. I think what his plan entailed was connecting the two 15-amp plugs as I’ve illustrated in the first diagram. If that’s the case, and he does succeed in plugging into outlets on two different poles, then you can see that the TT-30 outlet is now connected between them and will send 240 volts into an RV electrical system only designed for 120 volts. Yes, it will be a total disaster in seconds.

Now, the second example is also dangerous, but in a different way. I’ve assumed that he’s wired this DIY adapter to combine the amperage of two different outlets into a common TT-30 outlet. If he manages to connect those plugs into outlets on the same pole (leg), then it will provide 120 volts to the TT-30 outlet. But pull out one of the 15-amp plugs, and its contacts will be energized by the plug that’s still connected. If he connects this to two outlets on different poles (legs), then it will be a direct short across the 240-volt service, and the fireworks will be spectacular.

In any event, it’s all dangerous, it’s all a code violation, and you never want to brew up something like this on your own. It will either kill someone or blow up your RV’s electrical system, or both. So DO NOT DO THIS.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

