Thor pitches in on front line of coronavirus defense

As communities across the country continue to grapple with the growing pandemic, many of the RV brands owned by THOR Industries are stepping up to support healthcare workers with critical supplies and mobile units to fight the spread of the virus.

Here’s a partial listing to date of the efforts by THOR companies:

Airstream, Inc. has donated two NEST travel trailers for the Wilson Health medical team to use to conduct testing at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Shelby, Ohio. The site will be set up as a drive-through and a Wilson Health medical team will collect specimens from patients who have a physician order for a COVID-19 test to be performed.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles has donated critical supplies to Beacon Health System in Elkhart, Indiana—delivering two pallets of supplies to Beacon’s incident command center inclusive of 400 face masks and 700 chemical protective suits.

Jayco has donated several units as well as safety glasses, face masks and vinyl gloves to local healthcare facilities and area first responders in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana. The company gave two Seismic 4125 toy haulers to serve as additional space for pediatric immunizations outside of the clinic with the goal of keeping kids safe during the pandemic. Jayco also donated one unit to the Middlebury Fire Department to use as a quarantine space should one of the firefighters become infected.

Keystone RV Company has donated supplies throughout its local Indiana community including masks and protective suits for the Wakarusa Ambulance Department, masks for healthcare professionals in a network of nursing homes in Northern Indiana, and sets of eye protection for Goshen Hospital. The company is also supporting their Pendleton, Oregon community by providing 400 masks to St. Anthony Hospital.

K-Z Recreational Vehicles has raised funds to provide medical supplies to area hospitals. In addition, the company is partnering with Goshen General Hospital and other area businesses to produce reusable protective masks.

Thor Motor Coach has provided chemical protective suits and face masks to healthcare workers in Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana. The company has also donated fabric for its furloughed employees to make face masks, hoping to eliminate a future shortage in the area.

“This is an unprecedented time in our history, and one that requires us to come together and help where we can,” said Thor president and CEO Bob Martin. “We are proud of our companies as they have and will continue to step up to support our communities and the healthcare professionals doing the hard work of fighting this disease. Our hope is that we can look back at this time in history and say that we all cared for one another and because of that, we came out stronger than ever.”