RVelectricity: More on EVs and a survey: Are you ready to purchase an EV in 2023?

Dear Readers,

Last week’s article focused on how the electric vehicle manufacturers were marketing their upcoming electric vehicle offerings. I noted that they were busy promoting mind-numbing acceleration, but ignoring the huge loss of driving range while towing any sort of trailer. And they really aren’t promoting (or don’t seem to be aware of) the lower cost to fill your EV tank with electricity compared to your ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) gas or diesel tank.

It’s all about the price

I also noted that while you can certainly pay in excess of $100,000 for an EV truck, SUV or sedan, many EV manufacturers are offering base models in the mid- to high-$30,000 range.

Of course, that’s with smaller batteries with much less range and horsepower than their flagship models, but that’s how the automobile industry has always done it.

A brief example of an upcoming EV

I saw (but wasn’t allowed to actually touch) the Silverado EV truck at the Detroit Auto Show last month, but actual price and performance details were sketchy at the time. However, GM has just released info on the 2023 release of the Silverado in various trim with price and performance details. Read the full Motor Authority story HERE.

Base model (if you’re counting your pennies)

“The Silverado EV will debut in spring 2023 as a 2024 model in WT trim for fleets and consumers. Priced from $39,900, plus destination, this base model will come with front and rear motors making 510 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. With standard all-wheel drive, it will be able to tow up to 8,000 lb and carry a payload of up to 1,200 lb.”

I would consider this to be a work truck, but I’m not sure exactly how this will fit into most contractor businesses. And if it had a reasonable size battery, it “might” be able to tow a small aerodynamic RV trailer for a reasonable distance (perhaps 150 miles, is my SWAG).

The following ad was auto-inserted by Google

If you have a thick wallet (or gold bars laying around)

“In the fall of 2023, Chevy will release the top-line RST First Edition model for $105,000 plus destination. It will come fully loaded, but with fewer goodies than the First Edition Hummer EV. Both versions will launch with the Hummer EV’s 24-module battery pack that has about 200 kwh of capacity, and both will offer about 400 miles of range. The battery will be able to charge at up to 350 kw, which Chevy says will add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

“The Silverado EV will be available with 10 outlets to charge items at campsites and job sites, including a 240-volt outlet in the bed. It will offer 10.2 kw of charging capacity and will be able to charge other EVs. The RST model will come with two motors as well, as opposed to three in the GMC Hummer EV that enable 1,100 hp. The Silverado’s dual-motor system will make 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque in what Chevy calls Wide Open Watts mode. Similar to the Hummer’s Watts To Freedom mode, it will unlock the best performance when the batteries and motors are in the right operating parameters and enable a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds. It will tow up to 10,000 lb and carry 1,300 lb of payload.”

This is what they were promoting at the show, and it’s certainly loaded with all the bells and whistles, along with a 200kWh battery and 400-mile base range. But this is a $105,000 truck that few will be able to afford.

What do I know?

Not enough yet, and I’m contacting all the communication departments from the various auto makers to see if I can get a test drive towing a few RV trailers.

But currently it’s difficult to separate out the marketing bologna from real world data. I’ll let you know when I know more. So stay tuned!

Please take this survey and add your comments below

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT1074