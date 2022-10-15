Is RVtravel.com all about “lambasting the RV industry”?

Dear editor,

I’ve read your weekend editions for a while now and I’m getting ready to unsubscribe. The main reason is that it has become just another echo chamber for lambasting the RV industry.

I get it. The RV industry has some major issues, but to be honest, we all signed up for those issues when we bought our RV.¹ If the intent of sharing horror stories is to provide constructive feedback to owners looking for good service locations, I submit there’s a better way. If the intent is to get more readers based on juicy drama then by all means carry on, you’ve nailed it.

I further submit you’d serve your clientele better by offering tips for getting along with your RV. Providing good technical advice might be another avenue to pursue as well. It doesn’t even have to be leading-edge stuff. Basics on holding tanks, how inverters work, how much solar capacity do you need, what’s the difference between 30A and 50A service are all topics I think would serve your readers well.²

Another area would be how to engage customer support for the best outcome (not how to start a fight and end up with litigation) would be good. A course on basic spelling, grammar, and punctuation for making Facebook posts would be good too.

I don’t know the size of your audience but I think you could make a huge positive difference in the industry if you changed your focus a bit more to the positive and helpful rather than the negative.³

We started in an Autumn Ridge bumper pull, upgraded to a Milestone 5th wheel, then a Grand Design Momentum TH, and are now in a Thor Tuscany 45MX.

Let me know if you want help.

J. Thomas

Dear Mr. Thomas,

First, thank you for writing with your concerns and suggestions. I know there are others with similar thoughts. But the quick answer: No, we are absolutely not obsessed with lambasting the industry. I’ll try to simplify my answer. And before I go on, please join me this morning on my Chatting with Chuck live video meeting and talk to me about this. I’d love to explain further. The address where to watch is in today’s newsletter or just join us on YouTube. It begins at 10 a.m., Pacific Time.

Whew! OK, please allow me to try to explain:

First, in reference to #1 in the second paragraph, I would ask you to tell me even one other website or blog of any significance that is preoccupied with “lambasting” the RV industry. I don’t know of any (RVtravel.com included). You suggest that RVers (that would be you, me and others) knew what they were getting into when they bought their RVs. I don’t believe that is universally true. For example, I do not believe many RVers knew when they bought their RV that there was a strong possibility that they might need to wait as long as 4 to 5 months for a necessary repair on it at some time in the future, maybe many times. Of course, that does not happen to everyone. But it does to many.

NINETY-NINE PERCENT of other websites publish pretty generic, non-critical type of material, increasingly written by non-RVers with the main purpose of filling space between ads. Increasingly, articles are even written using artificial intelligence. It’s surprisingly good, but often incorrect, and almost always very generic — mumbo jumbo, really.

#2, in your third paragraph: We have posted right around 18,000 articles on this website. The topics you suggest that we write about have all been covered dozens, if not hundreds of times through our 21 years of publishing. Our RV Daily Tips Newsletter, which appears nearly every weekday of the year, is focused on using, maintaining and repairing RVs — positive advice, almost never negative.

And, in response to your statement #3, we have a large audience, with millions of page views a month. We already have an influence in the industry. Few others do. They are almost all focused, above all, on making money (nothing wrong with that in and of itself, of course). Yes, there are many websites and blogs that are published with the goal of providing quality information or as self-expression for their creators, but most have small audiences. We’ve been at this now for more than 21 years and have had a lot of time to build our circulation.

With hundreds of newsletters a year and millions and millions of page views, we cannot hope to deliver a balance of positive and negative articles (and remember, what is negative to one reader may be positive to another) to all readers, most of whom only read a fraction of what we publish. We do, really, try hard to be fair. And we take pride in being journalists, not content creators (who, before the internet, would have been called “hacks”). Our circulation has maintained steady growth through the years, and that suggests to us that we are doing at least a decent job of serving our readers. That said, we know we can do better and, I’m telling you, we try hard every single day!

We are a small company, with a small staff, with a small budget, so we can’t do everything we want all at once. That’s frustrating, but it’s our reality. And those of us who own and travel with RVs (that’s nearly all of us) love our rolling homes!

Happy travels. Be safe!

Chuck Woodbury

Publisher and founder

What do you think about J. Thomas’ letter? Do you agree? Disagree? Please leave a comment below.

##RVT1074