RVelectricity – Free Southwire meter kit contest this week

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

I get tons of questions every week about troubleshooting electrical problems, and I’m always asking them if they have a digital meter. Sometimes it’s a Yes, and other times it’s a No. And even if they do have a meter, they may not know how to use it. Well, troubleshooting without a meter is like trying to box Sugar Ray Leonard with your eyes closed. It won’t be pretty and it’s unlikely you’ll win (or figure out the problem).

So I’m going to do something about it. I’ve asked my friends at Southwire to come up with a decent prize, and they’ve supplied me with half a dozen of their really nice 3-meter kits. One of my group moderators has come up with a 10-question quiz about RV electricity topics, and all you have to do to know the answers is watch the 20- to 30-minute videos I posted on YouTube as Parts 1, 2 and 3 of the Basic Electricity seminars I live streamed last week. Watch this announcement video (above) and see the links below for more information.

Watch Part 1 HERE

Watch Part 2 HERE

Watch Part 3 HERE

Then we’ll post each quiz on YouTube this Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You can rewatch the videos if you like, and simply take the quiz. Everyone with a perfect score gets entered into a random drawing the following week, and one winner is picked for each section, so that’s 3 winners in total who will win these meter kits.

I’ll begin short videos in a few weeks that will show you how to use one of these basic meters to measure AC volts, DC volts and Resistance. In the meantime, click HERE to watch a video I published last year on basic AC meter measurement fundamentals.

Let’s keep safe and sane out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

