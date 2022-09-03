RVelectricity: See you at the Hershey RV Show, September 14–18

Dear Readers,



Guess where I’ll be hanging out and teaching seminars in two weeks? Yup, the sweetest place on Earth. That’s where the Hershey RV Show (America’s Largest RV Show®) is happening from September 14 to 18. I’ll be teaching my RVelectricity seminars in the Champions Club from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

What will I be teaching?

This will be my basic 60-minute RVelectricity seminar each day. And since there’s a different crowd every day, my class will be the same content Wednesday through Sunday. This will include topics like the following:

How to measure campground pedestal outlets

Why you need an advanced surge protector

How an air conditioner’s Soft Start works

Lithium battery basics

Portable power solar generators

And much more…

Will there be live demonstrations?

Oh, yes, there certainly will be. As any of you who’ve been to one of my seminars know, I have a table full of custom-built teaching gear that allows me to demonstrate many of these concepts right in front of me (and you).

And I have overhead cameras that allow me to project the smallest details of these demonstrations onto video screens in the room.

But wait, there’s more…

I was just asked to hold an extra set of Q&A sessions on Friday and Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 in the Education Booth. Basically, I’ll be setting at a table with a white-board behind me, and you’ll be able to step up and ask me ANYTHING about electricity. That’s right, here’s your chance to ask the big questions you’re needing answers to.

The plan is to video record these Q&A sessions so they can be uploaded to my RVelectricity YouTube channel for later distribution.

Stop on by and say Hello!

So if you make it to the Hershey RV Show this year, be sure to look me up and say Hi. It should be a great show and I’ll do my best to teach you as much about RV electrical systems as possible.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

