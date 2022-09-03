Dear inconsiderate campers—Know your check-out time!

What check-out time?! That seems to be the question going through many inconsiderate campers’ heads these days.

Please look at your reservation and know your campsite check-out time. Inconsiderate campers are the ones that don’t check out on time, won’t follow directions or rules, or just don’t care about their fellow campers. Twice now in three days we have waited and waited for our RV site to open up. Check-out time at this campground was at 3 p.m. and check-in time was 4 p.m. No one was even at their site at check-out time. Ugh.

Waiting for our site at check-in time

The first site we waited for took the park manager appearing and two visits by the park police to get them to even think about taking their tents down and packing up their stuff. My first contact with them did not hurry the process along either. One guy was sitting and relaxing in a camp chair while the other one was partially packing up. When the park manager pointed out, “Shouldn’t he be helping too?” the reply was, “You would f*ing think so!” The person never reappeared out of the tent. We were thankfully given another site.

Waiting for our site… again

Like many of us, we are doing hopscotch with sites and moving around in order to stay at a park longer, so the next day we packed up and waited for a trailer to leave. An hour before check-out time, we watched as the truck left the site and left the trailer behind. At check-out time we called the office. They tried to reach him by phone but got no answer. They, once again, graciously gave us another site. After check-in time he finally pulled up with a sailboat. We didn’t stick around, but wondered how he was going to haul his fifth wheel and a long catamaran with one pickup truck…

Parks seeing huge increase in issues

I spoke with the park manager, who said they’ve seen a huge increase in people not leaving on time, trying to stay extra days but not paying, trashing sites, stealth camping, angry people, and domestic disputes. On top of all that, they’ve seen an increase in police escorting people out with warrants for their arrest!

In general, campers have been unusually angry, feel entitled and won’t follow the simple, out-of-respect-for-others rules. The campers are not even paying for the firewood and campsite at the honor box.

Bottom line: Please read the reservation, ask the office if unsure of anything, look at and follow the rules, and leave the site cleaner than when you got there. It’s simple.

