RVelectricity: Get yer red hot projects right here, folks…

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

Just a quick update on some of the cool projects I’m working on over the summer, a few of which I’ll be posting on my YouTube channel this weekend.

Here’s one I’m very proud of. I’ve been able to merge HRDL (my High Rate Data Logger) with Ecamm and YouTube, to produce real-time videos showing my previously captured current and voltage data. Yikes! Now you can see what I see inside of my head – which is a scary place indeed.

If you really want to understand the topics I’m writing about, and if a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth at least a thousand pictures. Click on the graphic for a 4-minute video of me showing off my latest video of HRDL doing its thing with SoftStartRV starting current data. You’ll really want to watch this as it explains a lot in a very visual way.

Next up is a topic that’s getting a ton of interest over on the RVelectricity Facebook group, my Hughes Autoformer test. As you should have heard by now, autotransformers of any kind in a campground (including the Hughes Autoformer) have been made a code violation as of 2020, and there was language beginning this discussion as early as the 2014 edition.

Hughes is defending their product saying it doesn’t produce any additional load in a campground, while the NEC (National Electrical Code) states that autotransformers (including Autoformer) do create additional stress on a campground electrical grid that’s already strained to the breaking point.

So who’s right? Well, I really don’t know for sure. But the one thing I do know how to do is run an experiment to prove it one way or another. So I just bought a 3,000 watt (25 amp) VARIAC® variable transformer that will let me adjust the incoming voltage to any value I like between 0 and 140 volts. This will allow me to first create a baseline amp/volt chart on a Dometic 15kBTU air conditioner over a range of 120 volts down to maybe 95 volts. Then I’ll put the Hughes Autoformer in the circuit and recreate the same amp/volt chart for comparison.

I’ll also include a Progressive Dynamics load center with a converter/charger in the mix, along with a 1,500-watt resistive load to simulate an electric water heater element. Oh, I’ll use HRDL to closely monitor any power factor or sine wave changes going on that could contribute to campground grid loading and neutral overload, but may not show up with traditional meters. Some fun, eh?

Finally, just for grins, this week I kludged together a quick experiment to see how much voltage was needed on the ground wire to trigger a Surge Guard due to an “open” ground. The quick answer was 30 volts AC, but I’m rebuilding this quickie test I threw together in 15 minutes to a fully monitored test that’s able to document the data on 30- and 50-amp versions of Progressive EMS, Camco, Hughes Power Watchdog and the Southwire Surge Guard advanced protectors. Yes, I have all of them…

Now, just as Frankenstein’s monster took some time to build, none of these experiments will be done in a week. But I fully expect to have the basic data captured by the end of August and sent to some of my colleagues for peer review and confirmation within a few weeks after that. Yup, it’s gonna be a hot time in the old lab this summer.

Let’s play safe out there….

