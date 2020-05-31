RV Electricity – My shop is going solar

By Mike Sokol

Part of my test lab will soon be going solar as I begin experiments in June to see just how many solar panels are needed to indefinitely power a 12-volt DC Danfoss compressor refrigerator compared to a 120-volt AC standard residential refrigerator with a pure-sine inverter. The plan is to hook this all up with a RV Whisper® monitoring system so I can automatically gather information about battery in/out amperage, room temp, sunlight times, etc.

If all goes well I’ll be able to begin publishing this data in July. I’m also pitching a few CPAP manufacturers to see if they’ll send me one of their products to determine just how much battery and solar power is needed to keep them running through the night without shore power or a generator. If all goes well with that I should have real info to publish by August.

While I’m at it, I’ll also include some testing to compare inverter efficiencies and harmonic content. As many of you know, some electronics and motors are not very happy being powered by cheap inverters that produce modified sine waves with up to 35% harmonic content. A lot of that 35% harmonics turns into heat inside electronics and electric motors, which I suspect is what’s causing the damage.

Since I have a high-end FLIR infrared camera I should be able to narrow down why this happens and the kinds of devices to avoid plugging into a modified sine wave inverter. Maybe I’ll even get to burn up a few things in the shop. Yes, I have fire extinguishers close by. Of course, this is why I always recommend you install pure-sine inverters whenever possible.

Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions.