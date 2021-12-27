RVelectricity™ – Is there a 12-volt electric blanket for use in my RV?

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I discuss 12-volt electric blankets and mattress pads suitable for use in RVs.

Dear Mike,

I’ve been reading that regular electric blankets shouldn’t be powered by an inverter in your RV. Something about the controller can overheat and catch on fire. Do you know anything about this? Is there a 12-volt DC electric blanket I can use instead of plugging one into the inverter? —Chilly Cathy

Dear Chilly Cathy,

First of all, it does appear that some electric blanket controllers can be damaged and possibly catch on fire if plugged into a MSW (Modified Sine Wave) inverter. That’s because instead of the less than 3% distortion of a PSW (Pure Sine Wave) inverter or inverter generator, many MSW inverters produce at least 40% distortion, and those harmonics tend to overheat things like motor windings and electronic controllers.

While you could get a small PSW inverter to power your electric blanket, the inverter losses could double the amount of battery power used by your blanket. So I think a 12-volt solution would be a better choice.

However, I couldn’t find a 12-volt DC electric blanket with a heating control or even one as large as a twin-size mattress.

12-volt DC mattress pad to the rescue

However, after some research I was able to locate a twin-size mattress pad from Electrowarmth that’s powered by 12 volts DC from a standard “cigarette lighter” plug. And it has a 7-position control for heat settings.

Now, I think that a heated mattress pad under you is a far better use for electric heat rather than a electric blanket on top of you, since heated air rises.

I’ve asked for a test sample

Yes, I’ve contacted Electrowarmth for a test sample. As soon as one arrives I’ll try it out on my Jackery 1500 Portable Power Station for kWh usage, as well as put it on the bed in my Rockwood GeoPro trailer. I should be able to quickly determine just how much watt-hrs it requires from your RV house battery.

My wife has suggested I should try it out overnight in the RV during the cold weather, so I’ll put on my jammies and boondock in my back yard for the night. (No, she’s not sending me out to the doghouse.)

If you can’t wait, then test it for yourself and let me know…

In the meantime, if you would like to try one for yourself, HERE is where you can get one for yourself on Amazon.

If you already have one or get one in advance of my testing, please let me know what you think in the comments below. This could be a very cozy and efficient way to sleep in an RV in cold weather without running out of battery power in the middle of the night.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



