16+ brilliant ways nail polish comes in handy while RVing (for men too!)

Way back when I was much younger, wearing nylon stockings to work was part of the obligatory “professional attire.” My meager budget necessitated that I learn how to make my nylons last. I quickly discovered that clear fingernail polish would stop a nylon “run” without being too noticeable. When a hole would appear in my nylon stocking, I whipped out my nail polish, dabbed a bit on the hole, and went on with my day. The polish effectively stopped the “run” from snaking further down my leg. Disaster avoided! (Those were the days, huh? When the worst disaster at work was a ruined pair of hosiery!)

While I’ve always remembered that nail polish tip from my past, I’ve recently discovered many, many other ways that nail polish can come to my rescue, especially when Hubby and I are RVing.

Here’s my list of some uses for nail polish

We were traveling once when Hubby noticed that the tiny screw holding the left temple of his eyeglasses was loose. We dabbed a bit of clear nail polish over the screw to hold it (and Hubby’s glasses) in place until we could get a permanent fix. Protect yourself from allergic reactions. The souvenir ring I purchased was making my finger itch, so I brushed a coat of clear nail polish over the interior of the ring. The polish keeps my finger from making direct contact with the ring and I can wear it without itching. (Bonus: A clear coat of polish can also keep metal costume jewelry from tarnishing.)

No one wants bugs inside their RV! If you have a tear in a door or window screen you can fix it with clear nail polish. Press the torn edges together as much as possible and then coat the edges with polish. Let it dry and recoat a second or even a third time. Identify reading glasses. Many “readers” look very similar. To distinguish mine from Hubby’s I put a bit of red nail polish on my glasses’ earpiece. Now we can tell at a glance whose is whose. (Bonus: I purchased several identical sunglasses for the grandkids. I used the same nail polish technique to label each pair. Now kids easily tell which pair belongs to them.)

Use a bright tone of nail polish to mark your preferred temperature settings on your RV’s shower. Make a small mark on both the stationary lip and each faucet handle and take the guesswork out of shower settings. Ensure a tight hold. When repairing the wooden cornice around one of our RV’s windows, Hubby discovered that the screw just wasn’t holding. We applied a bit of nail polish to the screw threads and then when Hubby fastened the screw, the polish acted like an adhesive, and the problem was solved.

Use glow-in-the-dark nail polish to mark channel and volume buttons on your RV’s television remote. You’ll be able to easily distinguish the buttons, even in a dimly lit room. Mark your gear. Dab a small dot of brightly hued polish to your pickleball equipment, tools, s’mores grilling forks, etc. This works especially well on items that are too small for your initials or entire name.

I’d love to hear how you use nail polish in and around your RV, too.

